Brighton community pub helps children keep summer boredom at bay with activity days

The Bevy community pub is holding free children’s activities every Thursday this month.

Children met ducks and chicks from Moulsecoomb Primary School last Thursday (4 August) and took part in craft activities with local mum Cat.

Activities over the next three weeks include meeting reptiles, a table tennis tournament and a surplus lunch as well as pizza making and bicycle repair workshops.

The activity sessions provide families from Moulsecoomb and Bevendean with fun creative sessions and a free hot meal for the children.

Lizanne Coomber, assistant manager at the Bevy, said: “Six weeks is a long time. If parents know they can come to us once or twice a week, that will help lots of people.

“If we can make life a bit easier for the community, that’s what it’s all about.”

For all sessions, adults have to be on site and children will be given a free hot meal and drinks.

Towards the end of the holidays (Tuesday 30 August), the Bevy is also holding a school uniform repair workshop, to help save money on uniforms for the new school year in September.

One of the event organisers, Warren Carter, said: “It’s about serving the local community and creating jobs. We’ve got to do everything we can to keep the pub open. We’re more than a pub.”

The community-run and owned pub is the first on an estate in the UK and has been open since 2014.

For more information on the activity sessions, visit the Bevy’s Facebook page.