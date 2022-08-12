Protester fined £40 for Amex pitch invasion during women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final

A man who appeared to glue himself to the goalposts at the Amex Stadium during an England match during the Women’s Euro 2022 finals has been fined.

Jack Cooper, 21, of Leylands Road, Burgess Hill, admitted “going on to the playing area at a football match” when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 11 August).

Cooper invaded the pitch early in the second half of England’s 2-1 quarter-final victory over Spain.

He was wearing a t-shirt bearing the words “Just Stop Oil” and many people in the crowd of 29,000 booed as he jogged slowly to the goal in front of the South Stand.

Cooper looked as though he was squirting something on to his hands and then appeared to be trying to glue his hands to the goalposts.

Stewards swiftly tackled him and he was handed over to the police and arrested.

Brighton magistrates fined Cooper £40 and imposed a three-year football banning order, prohibiting from going to any matches.