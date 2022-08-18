BREAKING NEWS

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with van in Brighton

Posted On 18 Aug 2022 at 10:52 am
A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a van in Brighton, Sussex Police.

The force issued a public appeal for witnesses, information and dashcam footage after the crash in Whitehawk Crescent yesterday (Wednesday 17 August).

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Brighton.

“Officers attended Whitehawk Crescent shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday following reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a grey Peugeot van.

“The motorcycle rider has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.

“Whitehawk Crescent is currently closed at its junction with Whitehawk Road to allow emergency services to respond to the scene.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Littlebrook.”

