Early start to Chalky Road resurfacing alarms residents

Mile Oak residents were alarmed to find themselves “trapped” in their street this morning after roadworks started unexpectedly early.

Three days of road resurfacing started at 7.30am today in Chalky Road – but many residents and ward councillors were unaware it was due to happen.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s highways team said it was because its contractor suddenly became free to complete the works ahead of schedule, before school started.

A last-minute letter drop was arranged, but word had not spread by the time workers started early this morning.

Ally Vallier said on Facebook that the work seemed to start at 7.30am this morning – half an hour before the letter said it would begin.

She said: “Currently blocked in my driveway and I work for the NHS!

“Who’s in charge of this – I want to put a complaint in. There’s no point telling residents a time and then not following through with it.”

However, she was able to leave for work after the workers lifted the barrier for her, and other residents.

Ward councillor Peter Atkinson later posted an email from the highways team, which said: “There was an opportunity to bring it forward and complete while the schools are shut.

“There have been many complaints about the surface and due to the contractor being able to find a slot we decided to go ahead.

“The good news is that it has avoided the busy school period and will improve the roads where there was a clear need.”

The first phase closes Chalky Road to all motorised traffic between the junction with College Close, by Mile Oak Library and Valley Road today (Tuesday, 30 August).

From tomorrow (Wednesday, 31 August) the second phase closes Chalky Road between Mile Oak Road and Valley Road.

The affected bus routes include the 1 and 1A, as well as the 55.