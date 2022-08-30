Two men remain in hospital after jumping off pier at low tide

Two men remain in hospital after jumping into the sea off the Palace Pier, in Brighton, while the tide was almost completely out.

Only last month the Brighton RNLI issued a warning about tombstoning – jumping into the sea from somewhere high like the pier.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 30 August): “Two men were taken to hospital having reportedly jumped into the sea from Brighton Palace Pier.

“Police were alerted to the incident about 6.55pm on Sunday 28 August.

“Officers supported emergency services partners at the scene and the men were left in the care of the ambulance service and taken to hospital where they remain.”

As well as police and ambulance crews, the Brighton RNLI lifeboat was called out on Sunday.

And although the lifeboat arrived quickly, the two men had already been taken ashore – and crowds watched as one was given resuscitation.

Just last month Roger Cohen, the Brighton RNLI lifeboat operations manager Roger Cohen spoke out after a crew was called out when two others jumped off the pier near the Albion Groyne.

Mr Cohen said: “Jumping from piers and groynes, known as tombstoning, can be incredibly dangerous at any state of the tide for a number of reasons such as submerged rocks and strong currents.

“We realise that it’s tempting to jump from height into the water, especially with such great weather, but submerged items may not be visible and could cause serious injury if you hit them.

“The shock of cold water may also make it difficult to swim and in some places strong currents might sweep you away.”