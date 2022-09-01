Detectives investigate sudden death of 44-year-old man

Detectives are investigating the sudden death of 44-year-old man, six weeks after he was attacked in a street in the centre of Brighton.

Sussex Police said this morning (Thursday 1 September): “Police are appealing for information following the sudden death of a 44-year-old man.

“Anthony Barrigan died unexpectedly on Monday 1 August and detectives are investigating whether his death is linked to an earlier assault which took place in Brighton.

“Officers had been called to a delivery bay in Windsor Street at around 10.30pm on Saturday 18 June following reports of an assault on Anthony and a woman he was with.

“Anthony suffered serious injuries requiring hospital treatment. He was later discharged and moved to Birmingham to continue his recovery but sadly died six weeks later.

“Inquiries are now ongoing to determine whether the injuries Anthony suffered in the assault contributed to his death.

“Two men aged 30 and 50 were arrested after the assault on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.

“They have since been re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody at this time.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn said: “Our thoughts are with Anthony’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“His death was sudden and unexpected and we are working hard to establish whether it came as a result of the injuries he suffered in the assault six weeks earlier.

“Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area of Windsor Street while we carry out further inquiries.

“If you have any concerns, questions or information that may assist our investigation, please speak to an officer or get in touch by calling 101.”

Sussex Police added: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault and, in particular, two people who are thought to have been speaking with Anthony and the female victim moments before the assault took place and reported their concerns to Sussex Police.

“Anyone with information, or who may have captured any relevant mobile phone, CCTV or doorbell footage from the vicinity, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Eastern.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”