Tech firm awards three £10k scholarships to Brighton students

A global technology business based in Brighton has awarded three £10,000 scholarships to a trio of local university students.

Paxton, based in Home Farm Road, will also give a three-month paid internship to each of the three students, who are all about to start their final year at Brighton University.

The company said: “Each year, Paxton offers scholarships to second-year students studying STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects at the University of Brighton and University of Sussex.

“The successful students are offered a three-month paid placement at Paxton’s head office in Brighton during the summer between their second and final year.

“During this time, they will work on new product development projects, designed to give them real-world experience of an advanced engineering department in action.

“The students will then receive £10,000 each from Paxton in their final year to support them to focus on their studies with less financial concern.

“The company will also start to accept new applications for the programme in November.”

Those winning the awards this year were Jasmine Montgomery, who is studying for a degree in electrical and electronic engineering, and two computer science students, Karan Vani and Jazer Barclay.

Jazer said: “Being the first in my family to go to university and having come from a low-income household, the stability and opportunity this scholarship will give me during my final year of learning is genuinely priceless.”

Brighton University’s director of philanthropy and alumni engagement Marnie Middlemiss said: “Working in partnership with Paxton, who are committed to nurturing local talent, provides an exceptional opportunity and transformative experience for our students.

“These scholarships enable them to gain real-life industry experience in a global company that helps build the skills they need for their future careers.”

Paxton chief executive Adam Stroud said: “We wanted to build a world-class partnership with our neighbours at the University of Brighton and University of Sussex to help foster local talent – and that’s what we have done.

“The Paxton scholarship means we can promote careers in technology and the breadth of roles we have available to the students while they are in their second year.

“I remember my time well at university. What strikes me now is the massive difference between academic study and actually working for a company that designs and makes products.

“The value of an internship at a real company is opening your eyes to the world of work while you are still learning.”

The company was founded more than 30 years ago by Tony Brotherton-Ratcliffe and designs and makes “access control” systems, such as digital door locks and video-managed door-entry systems.

Paxton manufactures locally and exports to more than 60 countries, with more than 350 staff in 12 offices in Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East. Clients include Michelin, Cherbourg Airport and Manchester United.