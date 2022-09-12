BREAKING NEWS

Indie-pop trio Peaness heading to Brighton

Posted On 12 Sep 2022 at 5:11 pm
Peaness are heading to Brighton

Indie-pop band of the moment Peaness (pronounced PEA-NESS) have announced a 20 date UK tour. They will be dropping into Brighton on Tuesday 4th October as part of this.

Formed in Chester University digs in late 2014, the three-piece band Peaness write catchy, fuzzy, harmony driven indie-pop songs about love, friendship, frustrations, Brexit and food waste.

Peaness live in Brighton this August (pics Jamie MacMillan Photos) (click to enlarge)

The trio have been playing live since summer 2015, and their fun chum-fuelled performances have been winning the hearts and minds of audiences up and down the country.

They have secured nationwide and international shows with bands such as The Beths, Kero Kero Bonito, The Cribs, We Are Scientists, The Big Moon & Dream Wife, and performed at a collection of high profile festivals including Green Man, Benicassim, Truck, The Great Escape, 2000 Trees, Kendal Calling and Indietracks.

Peaness

Firm broadcasting favourites, Peaness have appeared live in session for BBC Radio 6 music’s Marc Riley show, are championed across the spectrum of the broadcaster’s radio stations, becoming sweethearts of local BBC Introducing stations BBC Radio Wales and Merseyside.

Peaness live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 30.01.20 (pic Guy Christie) (click to enlarge)

The band have also received support from Radio X with a live session with John Kennedy, as well as a multitude of press coverage from Kerrang! Magazine, Rolling Stone, Dork, Clash, Drowned in Sound and The Metro.

Peaness have strong roots in the DIY scene, self-releasing their first EP No Fun’, and releasing their critically acclaimed EPAre You Sure? with UK independent label royalty Alcopop!. They often make their own music videos, have close creative friends doing press shots and art work, and even have their mums making handmade squeaky peas for merchandise! Yum!

Peaness debut album ‘World Full Of Worry’

Their debut album ‘World Full Of Worry’ was released back in May. You can purchase it HERE.

Peaness will be playing the Green Door Store on Tuesday 4th October. You can purchase your tickets HERE and HERE.

The Green Door Store will host the Peaness concert (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click to enlarge)

Find out more about this exciting band from their official website – www.peanessband.com

Tour flyer

