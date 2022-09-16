Faroe Island punk band announce free entry Brighton gig

Yes, that’s correct they do hail from the Faroe Islands, which is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and located 200 miles north west of Scotland! And yes they will be playing a free of charge fast loud shouty punk set in Brighton! But who are they? Read on…………

Local music promoters Love Thy Neighbour have booked in the rather wonderful Joe & The Sh*tboys. (Yes they do have an “i” in their name) to play at The Hope & Ruin on Sunday 23rd October 2022 as part of the band’s UK tour. They performed at the same venue a year ago – Read our review HERE.

The band have gone down The Ramones names route and thus have declared their personnel as Joe on vocals, Ziggy Sh*t on guitar, Sammy Sh*t on bass guitar and Johnny Sh*t on drums.

Bisexual vegans, Joe & The Sh*tboys, punch with brief and catchy sh*tpunk songs. This band was formed with the intention of calling out sh*tty behaviour in the conservative Faroe Islands, where the rock scene is filled with boneless homophobes and misogynists, and elsewhere generally.

The shows are full of energy, with the barrage of songs, such as ‘Drugs R’4 Kidz’, ‘Life Is Great You Suck’ and ‘If You Believe in Eating Meat, Start With Your Dog’, being broken up by the flamboyant frontman, Joe, roasting the audience.

After a flurry of hometown shows, including at the Faroese Music Awards where they won Best Group in March 2020, the band found fans among the visiting international press with a funny and fearless performance at their Iceland Airwaves showcase in late 2019, leading to a slot in the converted NME 100 tip list for 2020.

Their super quick ditties can be found on the band’s debut 10 track album ‘The Reson For Hardcore Vibes’ which was unleashed to an unsuspecting world on 4th November 2020. In fact the album is so short that the guys have crammed it all onto a 7” vinyl disc. There were 150 white vinyl copies released but they are long gone, but the normal black platter is still available – Purchase/listen to the ‘mini’ album HERE.

Grab your free Brighton gig tickets HERE or HERE.

More about the band HERE.