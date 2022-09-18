Enjoy a knees up with Bad Manners in Brighton

Ska music fans are looking forward to “a right old Christmas knees up” event at the Concorde 2 on Brighton seafront on Monday 12th December 2022, as legendary two-tone ska band Bad Manners will be making a welcome return to Brighton.

The band originally formed in 1976 and although Buster (real name Douglas Trendle) is the only original surviving member, his 8 piece (sometimes 10 piece) band really knows how to get the crowd moving! Back in the 1980’s Bad Manners had a string of 12 UK chart singles (covering a period of 111 weeks), 4 successful albums, ‘Top Of The Pops’ performances, and worldwide tours.

No doubt you can expect a barrage of fine uplifting tunes on the night that are likely to include ‘My Girl Lollipop’, ‘Walking in The Sunshine’, ‘Lorraine’, ‘Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu’, ‘Wooly Bully’, ‘Special Brew’, ‘Lip up Fatty’ and of course ‘Can Can’.

The event has been organised by local promoters Family Entertainments and you can grab your tickets HERE.

Find out more from Bad Manners HERE.