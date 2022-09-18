BREAKING NEWS

Enjoy a knees up with Bad Manners in Brighton

Posted On 18 Sep 2022
Bad Manners are heading back to Brighton (pic Nick Tutt/Captivitas Photography) (click to enlarge)

Ska music fans are looking forward to “a right old Christmas knees up” event at the Concorde 2 on Brighton seafront on Monday 12th December 2022, as legendary two-tone ska band Bad Manners will be making a welcome return to Brighton.

Buster Bloodvessel from Bad Manners live at The Con Club, Lewes 14.07.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus)

The band originally formed in 1976 and although Buster (real name Douglas Trendle) is the only original surviving member, his 8 piece (sometimes 10 piece) band really knows how to get the crowd moving! Back in the 1980’s Bad Manners had a string of 12 UK chart singles (covering a period of 111 weeks), 4 successful albums, ‘Top Of The Pops’ performances, and worldwide tours.

Bad Manners live at The Con Club, Lewes 14.07.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography / PunkInFocus)

No doubt you can expect a barrage of fine uplifting tunes on the night that are likely to include ‘My Girl Lollipop’, ‘Walking in The Sunshine’, ‘Lorraine’, ‘Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu’, ‘Wooly Bully’, ‘Special Brew’, ‘Lip up Fatty’ and of course ‘Can Can’.

The event has been organised by local promoters Family Entertainments and you can grab your tickets HERE.

Find out more from Bad Manners HERE.

Concorde 2 will host the Brighton concert (pic Julia Do Om)

