Man charged after gender-critical event

A man has been charged with assault and possession of a knife after being arrested at a gender-critical event and counter protest in Brighton.

Two more people – a man and a woman – who were arrested at the Let Women Speak event in Victoria Gardens on Sunday have been released pending investigation.

Craig Thomas, 50, of no fixed address, was originally arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching. He has now been charged with assault and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

He has been released on bail to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 13 October.

A woman, 19, was detained on suspicion of assault and a man, 20, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

They have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Photos and videos of the event posted online showed police officers lined up to separate protesters and counter protestors.

Chief inspector Nick Dias said: “Our officers worked to facilitate the event and counter-protest to enable both to take place peacefully.”

Hundreds gathered throughout the day to counter the event held by Standing For Women, a gender-critical group led by Kellie-Jay Keen also known as Posie Parker.

Ms Keen holds the view that trans rights are in opposition to women’s rights.

The counter protest organisers Reclaim Pride said on Twitter: “Amid misinformation and dogpiling and right wing violence, today the queer and trans community stood up for ourselves.

“We will never be deterred or intimidated.”

Reclaim Pride and Standing for Women were contacted for comment.