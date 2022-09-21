Council puts off decision on whether to bar disabled drivers from Brighton shopping street
A decision on whether to close a busy shopping street to traffic seven days a week has been delayed after concerns were raised about access for people with disabilities.
Councillors were due to discuss closing Gardner Street, in Brighton, to all traffic except cyclists from 11am to 7pm seven days a week at a meeting last night (Tuesday 20 September).
But at Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee meeting at Brighton Town Hall, the chair, Green councillor Amy Heley, said that the item had been withdrawn.
Any debate and the decision were deferred until the next meeting of the committee in November.
Papers submitted to councillors before the meeting said that 190 comments had been received about the proposals to allow only pedestrians and cyclists to use the street. Of those, 115 were in support of the plan and 75 were objections.
Two disability groups objected to the changes – Possability People and Brighton Access for Disabled Groups Everywhere (BADGE).
And Possability People’s chief officer Geraldine Des Moulins had been due to tell councillors why the proposal was a safeguarding risk that “disproportionately disadvantages disabled people”.
Last year both groups met the council’s consultants Mott MacDonald to share concerns about the “sprawl” of café furniture and clothing rails into disabled parking bays in Gardner Street.
They want disabled parking bays kept clear for those who need them while the council wants to move them to neighbouring Regent Street, creating seven bays there.
After the meeting, Councillor Heley said: “The creation of healthier low-traffic and pedestrianised communities was Brighton and Hove Citizens Assembly’s priority recommendation.
“Given the positive impact that would have on our climate, air quality and residents’ wellbeing, we are committed to pursuing this pledge.
“However, we know that some residents with disabilities were concerned about the impact on accessibility.
“I asked officers to review the report which I now hope will now come to the committee in November.”
Labour councillor Gary Wilkinson said: “A lot of residents want to see this to its conclusion – and the meeting in November looks to be quite busy. It made more sense to have it now rather than later.
“For the administration, this is a sensitive issue. And they need more time to address access for the disabled.”
Gardner Street is currently closed to traffic at weekends only for the same hours as proposed in the new traffic order – 11am to 7pm.
During the first lockdown, the street in the North Laine was closed to traffic for the same hours seven days a week.
But the closure was not made permanent after Mott MacDonald recommended reopening the road to improve disabled access.
The council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee is next due to meet on Tuesday 15 November.
3 Comments
Withdrawn because the Greens knew the Tories and Labour would not support this until the disabled community is properly consulted with rather than railroaded. Listening to Cllr Heley this might not even make the November meeting – its politically damaging for the Greens and Officers who tried to sneak this through on a TRO rather than full and meaningful consultation which even their only independent commissioned report recommended this and a full audit of the spaces. Shame on them all.
The headline says it all. This TRO would do just that – bar disabled people who rely on their car or wheelchair accessible vehicle as their way to be able to get out and about to this vibrant area, or from/to their homes, work etc – this is a dangerous precedent which If permitted would become a blueprint for other areas of the city centre. Any scheme that is introduced under the guise of active travel or commercial regeneration MUST be inclusive for all disabled people. Any Councillor who votes for a scheme that is creating inhospitable and inaccessible areas would be accountable for colluding to breach the Equalities Act. Ignorance is not an excuse. Why is it SO HARD to work in a genuinely consultative manner? Why do disabled people and stakeholders have to work SO HARD constantly reminding Council Officers and indeed some Councillors about reasonable adjustments and the Equalities Act – and the fact that this is supposedly a city that calls itself inclusive? There’s a long way to go, and the Accessible City Strategy (ironically launched last week) will need to be more than words on paper to stop these kinds of ill considered and marginalising schemes from being pushed through with minimal 3 week inaccessible ‘consultations’. Stop treating disabled people like an inconvenience who can be moved out of the way and start treating them with more respect.
Everything Pippa Hodge said is spot on. This proposal, and the way that it was pushed through contrary to equality law, was nothing less than obscene. I hope this is the end of the Council behaving like this. It’s getting embarrassing to live here.