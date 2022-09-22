BREAKING NEWS

Fatboy Slim plays intimate Boutique hometown set

Posted On 22 Sep 2022 at 1:36 pm
Fatboy Slim live at Resident, Brighton 20.9.22 (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

FATBOY SLIM – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 20.9.22

It’s hard to believe that over two decades have passed since Fatboy Slim aka Norman Cook brought Brighton, Hove and the A23 to a standstill with his legendary ‘Big Beach Boutique II’ which attracted around a quarter of a million people to the city on 13th July 2002, a beautiful mid-summer day providing the backdrop to a gargantuan free party, the like of which we’ve never seen before or are likely to see again.

Fans waiting to get in to Resident, Brighton 20.9.22 (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

To mark the passing of 20 years, he has released a 20th Anniversary album entitled ‘Right Here Right Then’ – and signed copies can be ordered from Resident Music.

Fatboy Slim live at Resident, Brighton 20.9.22 (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

In support of the launch, around 100 or so very lucky people who pre-purchased the album from Brighton’s spiritual home of music Resident Records, were invited to watch one of the world’s best DJ’s perform an hour-long ‘instore’ set.

Fatboy Slim live at Resident, Brighton 20.9.22 (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

Upon my arrival, the queue stretched along Kensington Gardens, but people were swiftly admitted and took up their places inside. Bang on 6.30pm Norm hit the decks for an hour-long extravaganza.

Fatboy Slim live at Resident, Brighton 20.9.22 (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

The last time I saw Fatboy Slim play was at the Brighton Centre last year in front of around 5,000, (Review HERE) so I felt very privileged to witness him play in his own backyard in such a small setting.

Fatboy Slim live at Resident, Brighton 20.9.22 (pic Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

Due to the confines of space, it was not possible for the crowd to let loose as perhaps they usually would, but nevertheless every ‘choon’ was greeted with alacrity and cheers.

Fatboy Slim live at Resident, Brighton 20.9.22 (pics Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

Fatboy Slim’s trademark big sounds, mixes, riffs and samples were showcased seamlessly with absolute bangers spanning the decades delivered with trademark flair and unfettered enjoyment. Norman used the compact nature of the surroundings to interact with people in the crowd throughout the night.

Fatboy Slim live at Resident, Brighton 20.9.22 (pics Mike Burnell) (click to enlarge)

The hour flew by leaving those who stayed behind the chance to meet Norman and get their album copy signed. Tonight wasn’t your average Tuesday evening and it certainly whetted the appetite for the upcoming Fatboy Slim UK tour starting in March – Details HERE.

www.fatboyslim.net

Event flyer

What readers are saying

Categories

