Tributes paid to long-serving former mayor and council leader

Tributes have been paid to Councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn who died yesterday at the age of 79 after a short illness.

Councillor Peltzer Dunn was first elected more than 50 years ago, twice served as leader of Hove Borough Council and later as mayor of Brighton and Hove.

He was first elected in 1971 as a Conservative member of Hove Borough Council and spent two terms as leader in the 1980s. He previously represented the old Vallance ward but for the past 19 years he has represented Wish ward in Hove.

He was proud of the role that he played in the town twinning of Hove with Draveil, a community in the Essonne department, in the suburbs of Paris.

Before Brighton and Hove merged, he was among those to make use of the popular phrase “Hove actually”. And although he was Hove through and through, he was actually born in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

In May 2008, more than 10 years after the two towns merged, Councillor Peltzer Dunn was elected mayor of the city of Brighton and Hove for a year, with his wife Chip serving as mayoress.

She said: “He came to Hove when he was about five and he lived in Hove all his life. I’ve known him since he was six and I was five because we lived next door.”

After school, at Hove College, he became a chartered surveyor and worked for a number of estate agents locally, including Priors, Calloways and Ivan Taylor, before going into business by himself.

That was when Garry Dunn took his wife’s maiden name Peltzer and became Garry Peltzer Dunn.

Mrs Peltzer Dunn said that he retained his courtesy and good humour to the end, as he said his last farewell to his wife of 56 years and their two daughters Kate and Beth.

She said: “He was quite extraordinary (saying) this is the big goodbye.”

His daughter Kate said: “He was making jokes right up to the end. He said: ‘Enough’s enough. All’s well that end well.’

“This time last week he was doing his council work. He was the most amazing person. He was such a hard-worker – and stoic.

“He was an old-fashioned gentleman and I feel very privileged to be his daughter.”

His colleague, Councillor Steve Bell, the Conservative group leader on Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “I’m devastated. He was a true gentleman and someone I took counsel from.

“I always used to describe him as my wise old owl. If I had a tricky problem, I would always turn to him for his advice.

“He was always very precise in his analysis and he often saw things that others didn’t. And if anything needed doing, he was often the first to ask if he could help.”

Councillor Robert Nemeth was elected to serve Wish ward alongside Councillor Peltzer Dunn in 2015.

Councillor Nemeth said: “I am truly devastated by the passing of my friend and mentor. Everybody viewed Garry as a true gentleman with impeccable manners and a wonderful sense of humour. Our community will certainly feel this loss.”

Among his other roles, he served as a member of the East Sussex Fire Authority, a trustee of the homeless charity Sussex Emmaus and on the Brighton and Hove Estates Conservation Trust.

Colleagues remembered a sharp, questioning, punctilious character – sometimes pedantic – and almost always cheery, generous with his time, energy and insights.

Asked before the 2015 local elections whether he planned to run again, he said: “My dear boy, there are days when I can barely stand, let alone run.”

The Brighton and Hove Conservatives said: “Garry served as a councillor in Hove over an incredible timespan of 50 years, standing for the Conservatives in 15 consecutive local elections from 1971 to 2019.

“Highly respected and much loved by his colleagues, Garry was elected leader of the Conservative group on a number of occasions and also served as deputy leader many times.

“He was the leader of Hove Borough Council from 1987 to 1991, elected mayor of Brighton and Hove City Council in 2008 and most recently served on the East Sussex Fire Authority.

“Garry’s loss will be felt by the many people who came to know him right across the city. He was known as a true gentleman by all who came to know him.

“The thoughts of everyone are with Garry’s family at this time including his wife Chip.”

Former Labour council leader Daniel Yates said: “Garry was an outstanding servant of Hove and the wider city for more than 50 years.

“His deep understanding of the processes of local government and his attention to detail was legendary.

“He was a true gentleman and didn’t let party political disagreement get in the way of being a thoroughly decent and hard-working local councillor and his ward residents, family and friends have lost someone truly remarkable.”

Garry Peltzer Dunn died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, yesterday (Wednesday 28 September). He leaves a widow, Chip, two daughters, Kate and Beth, and three grandchildren, Isabelle, Alice and James.