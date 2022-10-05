Goal! Football club wins approval for new stand, clubhouse and artificial pitch

A football club has been granted planning permission for a new stand, clubhouse and artificial pitch.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve Saltdean United Football Club’s planning application, aimed at improving the facilities at the playing fields at the top end of Saltdean Vale.

The application, approved this afternoon (Wednesday 5 October), will enable the club to put in an artificial pitch instead of grass.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee was told that an artificial pitch would be less prone to flooding.

It would also reduce wear and tear on other grass pitches in the area because the club would be able to use the artificial pitch all the time.

The planning application also included a two-storey clubhouse with changing rooms and stores on the ground floor and a function room, bar, toilets and social room on the first floor.

The club is expected to build a new spectator stand on the west side of the pitch with covered seating for about 300 people and seating for about 900 people in all. The plans include parking for 43 cars and 30 bikes.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “This is an excellent facility for adults and children. It’s a good design. It’s also a great improvement on what is there now. I am pleased they are catering very well for disabled access and parking.”

Councillor Theobald added that she was pleased that the club had secured funding for the changes and wished them luck.

Green councillor Marianna Ebel told the Planning Committee at Hove Town Hall: “We need more sports facilities, good sports facilities. I like the design. It’s a positive application.

The club said: “Everyone at the club is delighted with the news that our planning application has been approved today.

“A lot of hard work has gone into the planning – and this outcome will mean so much to our players, supporters and the local community.

“Our ambition was always to improve and upgrade our facilities while being sensitive to our surroundings.

“And now we look forward to delivering this first-class sports facility as we enter the next chapter at Saltdean United.

“Our thanks go out to the volunteers and many consultants that have spent two years getting us to this point.”