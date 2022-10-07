Brighton digital business teams up with American IT consultants

A Brighton digital business has joined forces with an American IT consultancy to expand its reach as it seeks to work with clients from outside the UK.

Simplex Services, which is based at the Sussex Innovation Centre, on the Sussex University campus, in Falmer, has announced a partnership with Novigo Solutions, based in Dallas.

Both businesses are Microsoft “gold partners” and aim to help clients with the “digital transformation” of their own businesses.

They forged their partnership at SimpleXConnect, a trade get-together in London that was organised by Simplex.

The Brighton company, which was formed eight years ago, said: “Simplex Services, a digital transformation services provider, based in Brighton, has announced its partnership with Novigo Solutions, a Dallas-based IT solutions provider.

“Simplex will have access to Novigo’s wide resource pool to serve its customers, thereby widening its industry reach, increasing growth opportunities and addressing challenges across diverse industries.”

Among other specialities, the Brighton team helps businesses to create an up-to-date digital workplace, to use IT (information technology) to automate processes, to assess and deal with vulnerability to security breaches such as ransomware attacks and to plan for disaster recovery.

Simplex Services added: “For nine years, Simplex has been serving the UK region across industry domains.

“With this partnership, the company aims to increase its footprint by expanding in other European markets.”

Simplex managing director Deb Das, 48, said: “We are delighted to partner with Novigo Solutions. Simplex and Novigo complement each other in their expertise, skills, and experience.”

He added: “We look forward to leveraging our relationship in delivering shared value and expanding growth opportunities.”