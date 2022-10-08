TUC prepares to return to Brighton having postponed congress after Queen’s death

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is preparing to return to Brighton in just over a week’s time, having postponed its annual gathering after the death of the Queen.

The event had been due to start at the Brighton Centre on Sunday 11 September and run until Wednesday 14 September.

It would have been the first time since the 2019 congress in Brighton that the annual get-together had taken place in person.

Last year and in 2020, the trade unions held their congress online – or virtually – a because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

On Friday 9 September, the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth, the TUC said: “As a mark of respect, we have decided to postpone Congress 2022 until later this autumn.”

The 154th annual congress is now due to start on Tuesday 18 October at the Brighton Centre and end on Thursday 20 October.

When the TUC, which has 48 member unions, announced the new dates, it said: “We hope the event will be of a similar size and profile, with lively debates, external speakers, a vibrant fringe and exhibitions.”

The Liberal Democrats were also due in Brighton last month but cancelled their annual party conference after the Queen’s death.

The conference had been due to start of Saturday 17 September and end on Tuesday 20 September.

But the dates clashed with the Queen’s funeral on Monday 19 September.

The Lib Dems have not announced new dates for their autumn get-together. Instead, the party is understood to be planning an extended spring conference in York next March.