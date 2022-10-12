Affordable food scheme closes to new members

A community affordable food scheme has temporarily closed to new members as it struggles to source sufficient stock.

BrightStore, which provides a local affordable weekly shop, has found itself supporting a rising number of people with the surplus and donated food that it collects. It has 600 members and caters for more than 1,000 people.

The scheme operates from four locations – Hollingdean Community Centre, in Brighton, Vallance Community Centre, in Hove, the Roundabout Children’s Centre, in Whitehawk, and the Church of the Good Shepherd Church Hall, in Mile Oak.

BrightStore said: “We have made the very hard decision to temporarily close our membership to new members.

“We always planned to be here for the long term and, although we would like to feed every person who needs it, food stocks are low and our numbers are already very high.

“We remain loyal to our members, some of whom have shopped with us for almost two years.

“We are working hard to make sure they are all supported throughout this coming winter and that our community is looked after.

“We are so sad we have had to make this decision but do watch this space for what happens next!”

BrightStore was set up in October 2020 to help tackle food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic, with a long-term sustainable approach.

The membership scheme has two tiers of prices based on household size and a “pay what you can afford” principle.

Members can receive a weekly shop of fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, bread and other essentials for £4 to £6 for up to two people and £6 to £8 for more than two people.