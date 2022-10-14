BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Brentford 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Posted On 14 Oct 2022 at 8:56 pm
Albion trail at Brentford after having the majority of the possession and the better chances.

Moises Caicedo hit a superb shot that Brentford goalkeeper David Raya tipped over the bar.

Joel Veltman then saw Raya shovel away a close-range effort on the turn.

Bryan Mbeumo saw a brilliant effort hit the top of the cross bar with Albion keeper Rob Sanchez flapping at thin air.

Spacewords Brighton

Pervis Estupinan has found some great positions and Danny Welbeck has had a few half chances.

But it was a cheeky flicked backheel from Ivan Toney that put the Bees in front.

Before the interval, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi became involved in an altercation between Veltman and Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

De Zerbi joined in the pushing and shoving – and both managers were shown a yellow card.

