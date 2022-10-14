Premier League Match Day 11 – Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Posted On 14 Oct 2022 at 7:06 pm
Albion go to the fairly happy hunting ground of the Brentford Community Stadium and are unchanged from the team that narrowly lost to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
Julio Enciso makes an appearance on the bench.
Three points would lift Albion back into the Champions League places.
