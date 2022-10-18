Do you recognise this dog?
Posted On 18 Oct 2022 at 1:35 pm
The snap of the pooch was found on a Lumix camera in an abandoned rucksack found outside St Nicholas’s Church. A Go Pro camera was also found.
Brighton police posted on Facebook: “We hope to reunite these items with their rightful owner.”
