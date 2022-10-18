Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Albion have once again had all the possession and a host of shots but nothing to show for it.

Forest keeper Dean Henderson has made great saves from Pascal Gross and Solly March.

Both Adam Webster and Joel Veltman have missed seemingly easy chances from March crosses from the edge of the six-yard box.

The Seagulls’ best chance fell to Leandro Trossard who saw a 20-yard effort hit the top of the cross bar.

Danny Welbeck had a stab at goal 10 minutes before the break but Henderson easily made it safe.

Albion again look too narrow and too compact.

Adam Lallana and Gross both appear to be wanting to play the same role.

During a break in play Lallana and Gross had a fairly heated argument while Rob Sanchez in the Albion goal has hardly got his gloves dirty.