Too good to go down? Nott – Albion fail to overcome woeful Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Albion were too slow, too compact and at times too petulant.

As with so many times before in the Premier League Albion had a majorly of the possession crested chances but failed to score.

The biggest culprits on a mild October evening, in the first half Adam Webster and Joel Veltman from almost identical spots on the edge of the six yard box both from Solly March crosses and a glaring miss from Pascal Gross in the second half, which saw his shot palmed away from almost point blank range by Dean Henderson in the Forest goal.

Albion had seven shots on target to Forests absolute zero.

It was clear to most quite early that Adam Lallana and Pascal Gross were trying to play the same role and that with Moises Caicedo just behind them