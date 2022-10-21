Woman jailed for violent attack in dancefloor dispute

A Peacehaven woman has been jailed for a headbutting another woman and smashing her face into the floor over dancefloor row.

Louisa Lyons, 40, of Buckhurst Road in Peacehaven, brandished a fire extinguisher at Nicola Butson after a row broke out at the Telscome Tavern pub in August 2019.

She was apparently angry after Mrs Butson’s husband had asked Lyons to stop bumping into them on the pub’s small dancefloor.

Mrs Butson, 29, was left with a broken nose and needing multiple stitches.

Last Friday, Lyons was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, with a further three years to be spent on licence, after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm after a trial in April.

Detective Inspector Sophie McGarel said: “This was a vicious, unprovoked attack on a woman who was just trying to enjoy a drink at her local pub.

“Lyons attempted to deny responsibility for the assault, but thanks to the investigative work of our officers, support of the victim and some key witnesses, we were able to secure a conviction and take a violent offender off the streets.”