Royal Pavilion ice rink opens early for Christmas

The Royal Pavilion ice rink has opened for the Christmas season, with a preview night last night (Friday 28 October).

And today the ice is ready for the paying customers, with renewable energy powering the site, the operator said.

Shella Parkin, managing director of Laine Ltd, said: “With its reputation for the most beautiful setting in the UK and ice like glass, the rink has been welcoming visitors since 2010.

“It’s still the UK’s only Christmas ice rink powered exclusively by renewable energy.

“It is vital that events like ours – which are all about having fun – ensure that this does not come at a cost to the environment.

“We strongly believe that Christmas rinks like ours must choose renewable energy to meet their power needs.”

The operator said that the ice rink was “beautifully lit at night for a truly magical Christmas skate” – and located in Brighton’s bustling North Laine district, packed with independent shops perfect for Christmas shopping.

There is a main rink offering plenty of space for more confident skaters – and a separate beginners’ rink, with penguin skate aids, providing a safe area for younger skaters as they build their confidence.

And for those just looking to sit back and soak up the festive atmosphere, there’s no charge for spectating from the rink-side bar and kitchen or outdoor spectator areas.

A full-price adult ticket (12 years and over) starts at £12 for a 45-minute session, with junior tickets costing £9.

Skate times run from 10am to 10pm daily. The box office is open from 9.30am and visitors are advised to book tickets in advance to be sure of a skating slot.

To find out more, go to www.royalpavilionicerink.co.uk.