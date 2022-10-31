Homeless housing plans for Old Steine offices go before councillors



Councillors are asked to back converting a former city-centre office building into 11 council flats.

The two interlinked, four-storey buildings at 62-63 Old Steine and 3 Palace Place have been empty since they were last used as offices in 2017.

Last year Brighton and Hove councillors agreed to spend £2.7 million to convert the buildings into “medium-term” housing for people on the council’s housing register.

The 11 one-bedroom flats would include one wheelchair-accessible flat on the ground floor.

Planning Committee members are asked to be “minded to grant” permission when the application goes before them on Wednesday, 2 November.

There are two objections to the scheme. Both raise concerns about the impact on the conservation area, although the buildings are not listed.

One objector, whose details are removed on the council website, said: “One must initially ask why is an historic building next to the Royal Pavilion being converted into temporary accommodation for vulnerable people.

“Easy access to a 24-hour off licence less than 10 metres from the property is a grave concern.

“As is putting vulnerable people where high crime levels, anti-social behaviour and easy access to drugs and alcohol make this location very worrying for those at risk.

“Surely placing vulnerable people in safer residential areas where they can be integrated into society within an urban civilian neighbourhood is a better stepping stone into integration than here.”

The other objector, whose details are also redacted, said: “Whilst I would love to see the building used in a manner that is sympathetic to the area, I feel that the proposed usage will not lead to such a result.

“The building is directly behind a main travel transit area which young families (including my own) frequently use.

“If the proposed usage is to house troubled people that have addictions or other issues, then placing them directly outside of a travel hub and within easy access of places that might fuel those addictions does not make sense.”

A report going before the committee said the property has been empty since 2017, and there is a reduced demand for offices.

It said: “Current private sector rented temporary accommodation units in the St Peter’s and North Laine ward contracts are coming to an end, and there are challenges with securing appropriate good quality privately rented temporary accommodation in this area which provides value for money for the council.

“The application is supported by an Office Demand and Viability Assessment prepared by a commercial agent.

“The report comments that Old Steine is an established office location. However, demand for such accommodation has decreased in recent years, with a number of buildings having been converted to residential use.

“In addition, there are more major office and employment areas within walking distance around Queens Road and Brighton railway station.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at 2pm on Wednesday (2 November) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.