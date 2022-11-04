Withdean car park could start charging to help pay leisure centre energy bills



The increased cost of operating Brighton and Hove’s leisure centres is threatening the city’s only park and ride.

Increased costs at leisure centres in Brighton and Hove have meant the operator Freedom Leisure is considering operating automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) charging at the Withdean Sports Complex, where the park and ride operates.

Freedom Leisure has asked Brighton and Hove City Council for help as it struggles to cover the costs of operating seven leisure centres, four paddling pools, and The Level’s fountains.

A report before the Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee on Thursday, 3 November said the impact of increased utility costs had strained the company’s “financial viability”.

Labour councillor Amanda Evans secured the committee’s backing to ensure proposals to introduce ANPR and car parking charges at the Withdean Sports Complex – where a park and ride operates – go before councillors for debate.

Councillor Evans said: “Park and ride is important to us. We have pushed and are pushing for more schemes.

“I understand much public support was expressed for them at the city’s Climate Assembly also, so to lose or change completely our only existing scheme without elected member oversight or public consultation is problematic for us.”

Council sports facilities manager Kerry Taylor told councillors how, nationally, the leisure industry has been hit hard by covid and the sharp increase in utility costs.

She said: “Like many other operators across the country, the current utility crisis is placing a significant strain on the financial viability of Freedom Leisure and their ability to operate the facilities and deliver the contract.

“The increases in utility costs have also led to the closure of leisure centres and swimming pools elsewhere in the country. Again today, there are dire warnings raised nationally in relation to the ongoing impact on the leisure sector.”

Since September, the gas tariff for the city’s leisure centres has increased from less than 2p a kilowatt hour (kWh) to 12p. From October, the electricity bill increased from less than 14p a kWh to 44p.

With six-month capped support, the utility costs will increase by £425,000. After six months, the future prices are unclear but expected to increase by around £1 million.

Councillors agreed to waive the management fee owed to the council for the next two years and continue a payment holiday for solar electricity generated at Withdean Sports Complex and Stanley Deason Leisure Centre.

Saunas are closing at Withdean Sports Complex, and heating systems are turned off for as long as possible.

Recruitment of a technical assistant and active communities manager is on hold, and staffing is under review.

Labour co-leader councillor John Allcock said he was worried the money-saving proposals would be a short-term fix for a medium-term problem.

He said: “Fitness is a preventative activity. It is much more important as we move into these even more challenging times with the cost-of-living crisis as it’s going to be more important for people’s well-being.

“I’m a great believer in public health facilities. They are hugely important for our city, so the precarious nature of this situation really worries me.”

Conservative councillor Dee Simson asked about the responsibility for maintaining and improving the leisure facilities, particularly energy efficiency.

Ms Taylor said Freedom Leisure carries out day-to-day repairs, but the council carries out general improvements to the structure of buildings as the freeholder.

She confirmed new LED lighting is installed and improved control measures on the boiler at the Prince Regent and King Alfred.

Committee co-chair, Green councillor Martin Osborne said: “The facilities are old, aging, and it’s almost like putting a sticking plaster over something.

“We do need to be building new facilities which are modern and energy efficient.”

At the meeting’s start, he told councillors Freedom Leisure had already closed the swimming pool it operates for Rother District Council in Rye.

The report and the TECC Committee’s recommendations are due to go before the Policy and Resources Committee on Thursday, 1 December.