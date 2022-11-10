Domino’s coming to Moulsecoomb



A new Domino’s Pizza takeaway is coming to Moulsecoomb, in a spot close to a new student housing block.

The company’s planning agent has submitted a planning application for an address in Moulsecoomb Way, surrounded by student housing and up the road from the new Student Roost block.

The national pizza takeaway chain wants to take over a shop which a series of takeaways have traded from, most recently All in One 2.

The planning application, written by Pegasus Group, asks for permission to put up illuminated Domino’s signage at the store.

It says: “The proposed signs will respect the proportions of the host buildings and will not have any significant impact on the character or appearance of the building or surrounding area.

“The proposed means of illumination and materials are appropriate in this location.”



Another application by Domino’s is currently pending to enable the site to continue to be used as a hot food takeaway, and for the associated external alterations and installations Domino’s will need.

If another current planning application for a branch in Arundel Road, Whitehawk is approved, this will be the seventh Domino’s in Brighton and Hove.

It will join the five branches already open in St Georges Place, London Road, Old Shoreham Road in Hove, Boundary Road in Hove, and Ladies’ Mile Road in Patcham.

The Moulsecoomb plans include one externally illuminated Domino’s sign and one internally illuminated projecting sign.

The application states that the upper floor of the site is a residential flat which is understood to be occupied by staff of the ground floor premises.

Domino’s Pizza were contacted for comment.

You can read the full application by searching for BH2022/03430 on the council’s planning portal.