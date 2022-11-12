Council is trying to help people through cost of living crisis

As times have toughened for residents across the city, demand has skyrocketed for council services. Like councils across the country delivering vital services that support the most marginalised – such as children living in care or vulnerable adults – these services have seen extremely high levels of inflation, meaning that they cost the council more to deliver.

This inevitably leaves less money for other services that many of our residents also understand as essential such as public toilets, libraries, bus services and youth centres which all rely on council funding.

Throughout the 12 years of Conservative government, while over £100 million has been stolen from our city, local councils have had their funding dramatically cut to a level which has seen many councils close and reduce services.

The impact on society has been horrific. Nationally, more than 800 libraries have had to close, spending on youth services in England and Wales has been cut by 70 per cent in real terms and 600 public toilets have closed.

In the face of the cost of living crisis and with inflation running at over 10 per cent, local councils desperately need funding that will enable us to continue delivering services.

Next Thursday (17 November) the Conservative government will announce their autumn budget statement – and everything we are hearing is that further devastating cuts will be dealt from government.

Highlighting the impact of these cuts isn’t a party-political point confined to my party. The Conservative leader of Surrey County Council has warned that cuts will mean that councils are “unable to invest in our future”.

Many councils will be left with no option but to strip back services to the bare minimum with the most vulnerable disproportionately suffering.

This is a far cry from the “compassionate government” that was promised by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak only a fortnight ago.

Local government isn’t the only sector sounding the alarm. This week a survey of head teachers warned that they will have to sack or reduce the hours of their teaching assistants which they say will have a “catastrophic” impact on our children’s chances.

The survey found that more than 9 in 10 schools won’t be able to balance the books without drastic cuts.

I warned about this in a letter to the Schools Minister on Friday 23 September. I have received no reply. The government is yet again unwilling to understand the impact of its decisions.

Despite this brutal context, we are doing what we can. The city council has recently launched our cost of living hub which lists in one place the help and support that is available.

It provides information about financial advice, benefits, emergency help, free school meals, warm places and advice on staying safe and well. To find out more, click here.

We know this winter is already horrifically tough for many and we are determined to do what we can to help residents – from providing free school meals and emergency food parcels to making available funds for everyday essentials such as paying utility bills and buying urgently needed items for the home.

We are also working with local community voluntary sector organisations to draw up warm spaces for the cold weeks ahead and the Brighton and Hove Energy Services Co-operative to provide low-energy lights and draught excluders for residents to help bring down fuel costs.

Every few months I convene a meeting between Surfers Against Sewage and Southern Water. Over the past few days our city has faced significant rainfall which has not only put pressure on roads and drains but also our beaches as sewage systems are unable to cope with increased demand.

This is sadly something that will become a regular phenomenon as climate change bites. This week it was revealed that Southern Water dumped sewage 493 times in eight days in the eleven days we’ve had of this month alone.

I am clear that we will continue to push for real investment to prevent and lessen flooding and tighter government regulations to clean up our beaches, protect our city against flooding and harness better use of falling rain.

Finally, this week for the second time I addressed the assembly of the Brighton and Hove Citizens. A key part of participating in the assembly is to listen to the concerns of our residents.

This year the areas of focus for the assembly are how the council supports children and adolescent mental health and the roll out of the living wage.

The citizens assembly brings together faith organisations, individuals and groups from across our communities so that decision-makers can hear first-hand the needs and wants of our city.

I am grateful for the opportunity to understand the concerns of our children, young people and school staff.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty is the Green leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.