Trossard back for Brighton and Hove Albion match against Aston Villa tomorrow

Brighton and Hove Albion look likely to revert to a more familiar line-up at home to Aston Villa tomorrow (Sunday 13 November).

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi made nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Arsenal.

But today Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard are among those expected to return to the starting line up.

De Zerbi has no fresh injury concerns for the Seagulls’ final game before the World Cup break.

Villa will have Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek available again for the match at the Amex Stadium, in Falmer.

The World Cup-bound duo were cup-tied for Villa’s 4-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester United on Thursday (10 November) but should come back into the reckoning this weekend.

Attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho remains sidelined by a thigh problem while his Brazilian team-mate, the defender Diego Carlos, continues his own rehabilitation from an achilles injury.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Mitoma, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Turns, Enciso, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav, Colwill.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Bednarek, Digne, Douglas Luiz, Dendoncker, Buendia, Sanson, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Martinez, Chambers, Augustinsson, Feeney, Young, McGinn, Kamara, Bailey.