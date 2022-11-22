Less than a third of city land is developed, new figures show

Less than a third of the city’s land is developed, new figures show – the smallest amount of any similar-sized unitary authority in the south of England.

Latest land use statistics published by the government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show that just 28.4% of land in Brighton and Hove has been developed.

This is mainly because a huge 40% of the city’s 83 square kilometer area is in the South Downs National Park – with the rest of the undeveloped land made up of gardens, forest, parks, farms, open land and the sea.

Of the land in the city listed as developed the largest elements are:

Roads, transport and utilities, which occupy 12.2% of the land area

Housing including institutional and communal accommodation (7.5%)

Community, leisure and recreational buildings (4.7%), and

Industry and commerce (including offices, retail, storage and warehousing) which accounts for just 1% of our land area.

The council says amongst other councils in the south of England which are also classified as unitary authorities and have a similar sized population per kilometer of area, Brighton and Hove has by far the lowest proportion of developed land according to the figures.

Portsmouth and Southampton both have approximately 50% of their land developed, and no other comparable authority area is below 40%.

Councillor Leo Littman, Chair of the Planning Committee, said: “In creating our City Plan we have remained conscious of the need to achieve a balanced and sustainable approach.

“We have to weigh the city’s development needs, particularly for jobs and homes, against the continuing need to protect our environments and the nationally designated landscapes that surround the city.

We have many exciting development projects underway across the city, and a commitment to deliver high quality and affordable housing – to ensure our city thrives and grows in the future.

“To balance this, we are committed to safeguarding our green infrastructure.

“The policies in the recently adopted City Plan Part 2 reflect this, ensuring that development proposals must demonstrate that they will contribute positively to our green and open spaces, enhance biodiversity and conserve nature across the city.”

Developed land use in unitary authorities with population density of 3,000 or more people per square kilometre