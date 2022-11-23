BREAKING NEWS

‘Intense’ rainstorm on the way tomorrow

Posted On 23 Nov 2022 at 10:43 am
By :
Comment: 0

rain in puddle by Ellyn on Flickr


An ‘intense’ spell of heavy rain and high winds is due to hit the south coast tomorrow, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow be aware weather warning has been issued this morning, starting at 10am tomorrow and continuing until 7pm.

The Met Office says travel disruption is expected, and flooding of homes and businesses is possible.

Spacewords Brighton

The warning says: “A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon, clearing Kent during the evening.

“Ten to 15 mm is likely to fall in a one to tow hour period, with around 20 mm in a few places.

“With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.

“Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com