‘Intense’ rainstorm on the way tomorrow

An ‘intense’ spell of heavy rain and high winds is due to hit the south coast tomorrow, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow be aware weather warning has been issued this morning, starting at 10am tomorrow and continuing until 7pm.

The Met Office says travel disruption is expected, and flooding of homes and businesses is possible.

The warning says: “A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon, clearing Kent during the evening.

“Ten to 15 mm is likely to fall in a one to tow hour period, with around 20 mm in a few places.

“With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.

“Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts.”