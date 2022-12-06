Six men charged with drug dealing in Brighton

Six men have been charged with drug dealing in Brighton, Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 6 December).

The force said: “Police in Brighton and Hove have charged six men with supplying class A drugs and seized more than £30,000-worth of illegal substances.

“Officers witnessed a man acting suspiciously around Richmond Place during the early hours of Wednesday 30 November.

“After a short foot chase, the male was detained and arrested near St Peter’s Church.

“He was searched and was seen to discard a bin bag which was recovered and found to contain around 100 wraps of class A drugs.

“Two keys linked to an address near by were also found in his possession.

“Officers searched the property and found five men inside as well as class A drugs worth over £30,000, over £10,000 of cash and equipment linked to the preparation of drugs.

“All six men involved were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A (cocaine and heroin) and class B (cannabis) drugs.

“They were subsequently charged and remanded in custody pending trial on Thursday 5 January 2023.”

The six defendants are

Ismmael Abduselam, 26, of no fixed address

Arber Gjidia, 24, of no fixed address

Clirim Kukaj, 29, of Valence Drive, Cheshunt

Maekhele Mokenen, 20, of Thornton Road, Croydon

Mohamed Rafik, 20, of Beech Gardens, Ealing

Yaanan Reid, 23, of no fixed address

…

Detective Inspector Dee Wells, of Brighton and Hove’s Community Investigation Team, said: “Drugs have no place on our streets and we will continue to target the dealers who spread them around our city.

“People who deal drugs do so with no regard for the devastation they bring to our communities and the seizure of these substances has prevented them from reaching vulnerable users.

“Our commitment to disrupting drug supply, catching perpetrators and safeguarding vulnerable people remains steadfast.”