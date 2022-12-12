American alternative country band The Long Ryders announce Brighton gig

History lesson first…The Long Ryders were and are the founders of Alt-country, a musical genre which did not exist before they burned so brightly in the eighties, and are a key link in the Americana chain, uniting Gram Parsons’ Flying Burrito Bros with Wilco and the Jayhawks.

Principally active between 1983 and 1987, but have reformed on and off and have toured sporadically ever since. 2019 saw them release their first new studio album in over 30 years, the rather groovy ‘Psychedelic Country Soul’.

And fortunately for us in Brighton, the Long Ryders have saddled up again and the band have announced that their fifth album ‘September November’ will be released on 10th March 2023, after which they will be heading to the UK for a select seven date UK tour. This will take in Leamington Spa, London, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol and saving the best until last….an appearance at Patterns here in Brighton on Thursday 25th May. Tour tickets can be purchased from HERE.

You can pre-order the forthcoming ‘September November’ album – which contains 12 originals produced by the legendary Ed Stasium – HERE.

The Long Ryders are likely to consist of Sid Griffin (vocals, guitar, harmonica, autoharp), Stephen McCarthy (vocals, main guitar, banjo, mandolin, lap steel), drummer Greg Sowders (drums, percussion), with assistance from Tom Stevens (vocals, bass, acoustic bass).

www.thelongryders.com