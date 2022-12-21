Mary Spender to play Komedia Brighton

Singer/songwriter, guitarist and YouTuber Mary Spender is getting ready to perform her first headline show in Brighton. She will be entertaining punters at Komedia Brighton at their Studio Bar on Thursday 12th January. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Combining her sultry voice and electric guitar to create rock songs infused with blues and soul, Mary Spender’s songwriting showcases her virtuosic style of guitar playing as well as her wide vocal range.

Mary has amassed over 70 million views on her YouTube channel with over 630k subscribers watching her weekly videos on life as a 21st century musician. Predominantly targeted towards guitarists and singer/songwriters, she both shares her own experiences and interviews prominent artists such as Cory Wong, Santana, KT Tunstall and James Valentine of Maroon 5. Mary has found an interactive community who are incredibly supportive of her work and allow her to release music as an independent artist – no label, no middlemen, just true fans.

In late 2019, Mary released ‘Lone Wolf’ which she then toured in Europe supporting The Bros. Landreth finishing with a full band headline show in London in December.

In March 2021 Mary wrote, recorded and released John Mayer’s new track ‘Last Train Home’ before he did, responding to a snippet he released on Instagram. The video went viral and caught the attention of Mayer himself, who invited Mary to hear the finished track before anyone else.

In 2022 she released ‘Songbook Volume 1’ and ‘Songbook Volume 2’ a double album of new material funded by fans through Patreon and performed sold-out shows in London and Bristol. Recording of a fully produced studio album of fan favourites is underway for release in mid-2023.

