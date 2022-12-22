Hove pizzeria’s 3am plan panned

Police objected to a pizza takeaway’s application for a late-night licence because of concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour.

Sussex Police lodged its objection after Fireaway, in Blatchington Road, Hove, applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a licence to trade until 3am every day. Council licensing officials also objected.

The takeaway is in an area that has been designated a “special stress area” by the council – and where a tougher licensing policy operates.

The policy usual requires restaurants and takeaways with a licence to serve late-night refreshment – food and drink sold after 11pm – to stop trading by midnight.

As a result of the official objections, a council licensing panel held a hearing to decide whether to permit later trading hours.

But even before the licensing panel hearing on Monday (19 December), the business owner, Kiranben Gadhvi, 35, was willing to seek a licence for deliveries only after 11pm.

And at the hearing, the applicant’s agent, Turabi Ay, of Delta Tech Ltd, offered to end deliveries at 1am.

In a letter of objection letter, Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris said: “While Sussex Police acknowledge that the premises application is not asking for the sale of alcohol, offering hot food and drink into the early hours encourages persons who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs to remain in the area which has a number of residential flats and properties.

“This increases the risk of crime and disorder and anti-social behaviour in an area that is evidenced to be problematic.

“Sussex Police crime statistics show that in the last year, within a 0.1-mile radius of this premises, there have been 198 thefts and 119 violent crimes.

“However, these statistics are within the total 1,471 reported incidents in this year, of which 194 incidents were reported between 11pm and 3am.

“Sussex Police have concerns that, should this application be granted, there will be a rise in these statistics.”

Inspector Palmer-Harris also said that the business was based in Central Hove ward which was ranked fifth out of 21 electoral wards for police-recorded alcohol-related incidents.

This demonstrated the higher risk to the licensing objective of the prevention of crime and disorder in this area, she said.

At the hearing, police licensing officer Hannah Staplehurst said that a late-night venue could attract people behaving anti-socially, causing a public nuisance.

The licensing panel was made up of three councillors – Chris Henry, Clare Moonan and Dee Simson.

Councillor Moonan, who represents Central Hove ward, asked whether Ms Staplehurst had the same concerns about the impact on crime of a late-night delivery-only operation.

Ms Staplehurst said that she would still be concerned that a late finish could cause a nuisance, with more people coming into the area, particularly potentially drunk people trying to get into the shop.

Councillor Simson asked what evidence and information Sussex Police had about problems with late-night delivery operations.

Ms Staplehurst said: “We’ve had a lot of issues with illegal parking of vehicles and congregation of parking outside the premises around them.

“Previously, premises that have the late-night delivery style licence again cause issues. We end up with noise complaints because drivers congregate.”

The police also had concerns about mopeds and cars “flying” around the city into the early hours – and possible links with drug dealing.

Without naming the business, Ms Staplehurst referred to My Yummie Pizza, in Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, which lost its late licence last December after “bulk amounts” of cocaine were detected in the toilets.

Mr Ay said that the Fireaway pizza takeaway would close its doors at 11pm and that a staff member would manage the door to prevent anyone from coming in.

Fireaway staff would carry out deliveries on e-bikes and e-mopeds to control noise, he said, adding: “Because it’s our staff members, there is no congregation outside, no smoking or anything of that nature taking place after 11pm.

“More importantly, this site has operated for some time now. There’s been no complaints of any nature. It’s in management’s best interest to work with everyone, their neighbours as well.

“They’re open to any discussions with neighbours if there are issues in the future.”

The licensing panel retired to make its decision which should be made public within five working days.