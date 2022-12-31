The Monochrome Set to play The Prince Albert in Brighton

The Monochrome Set will be rockin’ on up at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Saturday 18th March 2023

This marks the band’s return to Brighton & Hove after their successful live set at ‘The Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ at the Concorde 2 back on 29th May 2022, where they shared the bill with the likes of Peter Perrett, Johnny Moped with The Damned’s Captain Sensible, Bootleg Blondie with Gary Valentine (from Blondie), Sigue Sigue Sputnik’s Neal X with The Pink Diamond Revue, Spizzenergi and a host of other wonderful acts.

This time The Monochrome Set will be returning to Brighton in order to promote their latest long player, ‘All Hallowtide’, which dropped back in March and is the outfit’s sixteen album. You can check out the purchase options HERE.

The forthcoming concert will feature original Monochrome Set members Bid on guitar and vocals plus Andy Warren on bass, along with Athen Ayren on keyboards and Stephen Gilchrist on drums.

The Monochrome Set formed in 1978, and were heavily influential in the ‘post-punk’ scene that evolved after the initial scorched earth of punk.

The band’s early releases were on the legendary Rough Trade Label before signing with Virgin offshoot Din Disc. They also released several albums on the Cherry Red label, making a notable appearance on that labels’ well known ‘Pillows And Prayers’ compilation. Though The Monochrome Set split in 1985 the next decade saw several reunions for both live gigs and further studio recordings.

After a hiatus of over a decade the band reformed full time in 2010 and have since toured all over the UK, Europe, Japan and the USA, whilst also releasing seven new, critically acclaimed, studio albums. Now in their 45th year, they are beginning a new series of gigs promoting their latest album and playing songs old and new.

Support for the forthcoming Prince Albert gig will come from (W)Asbo Derek, who are a band not a bloke. Vic Godard is a fan, so much so that he released their ‘Ulysses’ Twin’ LP on his own label, GNUinc Records. He described the album as “songs for arseholes doing ridiculous things because they think they’ll look arseholes if they don’t.”

Asbo Derek’s particular form of affordable art has been described as ‘double-garage cabaret. Check out the album on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Purchase your tickets for this forthcoming gig HERE.

www.themonochromeset.co.uk