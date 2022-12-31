BREAKING NEWS

The Monochrome Set to play The Prince Albert in Brighton

Posted On 31 Dec 2022 at 1:15 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The Monochrome Set are heading back to Brighton

The Monochrome Set will be rockin’ on up at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Saturday 18th March 2023

This marks the band’s return to Brighton & Hove after their successful live set at The Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert at the Concorde 2 back on 29th May 2022, where they shared the bill with the likes of Peter Perrett, Johnny Moped with The Damned’s Captain Sensible, Bootleg Blondie with Gary Valentine (from Blondie), Sigue Sigue Sputnik’s Neal X with The Pink Diamond Revue, Spizzenergi and a host of other wonderful acts.

Bid from The Monochrome Set live at Concorde 2, Brighton 29.5.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Spacewords Brighton

This time The Monochrome Set will be returning to Brighton in order to promote their latest long player, ‘All Hallowtide’, which dropped back in March and is the outfit’s sixteen album. You can check out the purchase options HERE.

‘All Hallowtide’ album

The forthcoming concert will feature original Monochrome Set members Bid on guitar and vocals plus Andy Warren on bass, along with Athen Ayren on keyboards and Stephen Gilchrist on drums.

Andy from The Monochrome Set live at Concorde 2, Brighton 29.5.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

xmas collections

The Monochrome Set formed in 1978, and were heavily influential in the ‘post-punk’ scene that evolved after the initial scorched earth of punk.

The band’s early releases were on the legendary Rough Trade Label before signing with Virgin offshoot Din Disc. They also released several albums on the Cherry Red label, making a notable appearance on that labels’ well known ‘Pillows And Prayers’ compilation. Though The Monochrome Set split in 1985 the next decade saw several reunions for both live gigs and further studio recordings.

Athen from The Monochrome Set live at Concorde 2, Brighton 29.5.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

After a hiatus of over a decade the band reformed full time in 2010 and have since toured all over the UK, Europe, Japan and the USA, whilst also releasing seven new, critically acclaimed, studio albums. Now in their 45th year, they are beginning a new series of gigs promoting their latest album and playing songs old and new.

ASBO Derek live at the Con Club, Lewes 12.4.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Support for the forthcoming Prince Albert gig will come from (W)Asbo Derek, who are a band not a bloke. Vic Godard is a fan, so much so that he released their ‘Ulysses’ Twin’ LP on his own label, GNUinc Records. He described the album as “songs for arseholes doing ridiculous things because they think they’ll look arseholes if they don’t.”

Asbo Derek’s particular form of affordable art has been described as ‘double-garage cabaret. Check out the album on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Purchase your tickets for this forthcoming gig HERE.

www.themonochromeset.co.uk

The Prince Albert will be hosting the concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com