Absolute Bowie announces Summer Special concert in Brighton

Fancy a ‘Drive-In Saturday‘ to the Concorde 2 in Brighton, where you will be swept away on a ‘Fantastic Voyage’ with Absolute Bowie, who were the Winners of the ‘Best Bowie Tribute’ and ‘Best Tribute Band in the UK’ at the Agents Association of Great Britain Awards in July 2018.

The Saturday in question is Saturday 22nd July 2023. So let’s hope that the ‘Heat‘ will be full on when the band hit the Concorde 2 stage!

Over the past decade or so, Absolute Bowie have toured the UK and Europe performing the hits of Bowie with their energetic and theatrical stage show and as a result of this they have amassed quite a following, which is why a majority of their previous concerts in Brighton totally sold out. Read our review of their December 2022 Brighton concert HERE.

I wonder what corkers they will have in store for David Bowie fans this time around. I personally have all of the David Bowie studio albums and there is certainly tons of material to plunder, but I would truly love it if Absolute Bowie were to choose just one or two hidden gems! Hey guys how about playing ‘Silly Boy Blue‘ or ‘Little Wonder‘?

So come and ‘Let’s Dance’ the night away – Purchase your tickets HERE and find out more about Absolute Bowie HERE.

