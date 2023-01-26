Holiday Ghosts announce new album, tour and Brighton date

Brighton-based Falmouth garage rockers Holiday Ghosts, who are Katja Rackin (vocals, drums), Samuel Stacpoole (vocals, guitar, synth), Benedict Nightingale (guitar, backing vocals), Morgan Lloyd Matthews (bass), have announced a brand-new album.The forthcoming album from Holiday Ghosts titled ‘Absolute Reality’.

It’s called ‘Absolute Reality’ and is set for release on 21st April via FatCat Records. Not only that, but they have also shared the rollicking lead track ‘Vulture’, which came out today (January 26th) – Watch the video HERE and purchase options HERE.

Arriving hot on the heels of acclaimed 2022 EP ‘Credit Note’, ‘Absolute Reality’ tackles different themes of social commentary, with fiery lyrics and hard-picked guitars, holding both honest confessions and tall tales, lived stories and movielike landscapes. Bringing the noise and texture that Holiday Ghosts love from New York punk and the new wave era, ‘Vulture’ cements their status within today’s alt-rock scene.

Between their last album ‘North Street Air’, to the present day of ‘Absolute Reality’, Holiday Ghosts have rocked iconic stages throughout the UK and Europe, from Latitude Festival to Left Of The Dial, from Dot to Dot to ‘Misty Fields’ from the Pyrenees mountains to the chapels of Chester. They’ve shared stages with acts including Black Lips, Bodega and The Bug Club, attracted widespread praise across the press landscape (Brighton & Hove News, The Guardian, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, KEXP, DIY, So Young, The Line Of Best Fit, Clash, Gigwise), and clocked-up live sessions/interviews aplenty on BBC 6Music with key tastemakers such as Steve Lamacq and Marc Riley.

Speaking ahead of today’s ‘Vulture’ single release, Holiday Ghosts’ Samuel Stacpoole revealed: “This song has had two lives. I remember playing it a lot five or six years ago on acoustic guitar as a kind of spaghetti western instrumental. It was half the speed and really atmospherically menacing. I’ve lost interest in musically pretending that I’m in a western movie now. When reimagining this track I’d been obsessively listening to the first The Cure compilation ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ and Young Marble Giants/Weekend. That style of production which has so much emphasis on space really got under my skin”.

Holiday Ghosts have also today confirmed an extensive run of UK shows for April 2023 as well as a concert here in Brighton (courtesy of promoters Acid Box) at the ever-popular Green Door Store on Thursday 18th May – Tickets for this Brighton gig can be purchased HERE and HERE.

The full list of dates are:

10 April Cambridge Portland Arms

11 April Birmingham Hare & Hounds 2

12 April Birkenhead Future Yard

13 April Manchester YES Basement

14 April Newcastle Cumberland Arms

15 April Glasgow Glad Cafe

16 April Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

18 April Sheffield Delicious Clam

19 April Nottingham JT Soar

20 April Portsmouth Neu Wave @ The Loft

21 April Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

22 April Falmouth Cornish Bank

24 April London Lexington

25 April Bristol Exchange

27 April Margate Elsewhere

18 May Brighton Green Door Store

Tickets for all shows are on-sale now HERE.

The band have also confirmed their first summer festival slot at ‘Deer Shed Festival’ in Thirsk for July 2023.

The tracklist of ‘Absolute Reality’ album is:

‘Rocket’

‘Lunch’

‘Again And Again’

‘Limbo’

‘Vulture’

‘Lose The Game’

‘Blue’

‘Fight Or Flight’

‘Absolute Reality’

‘B Truck’

‘Big Cold River’

