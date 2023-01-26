Labour call for emergency council meeting after missing children revelations

Labour has called for an emergency council meeting after revelations about dozens of children going missing from Hove after seeking asylum in Britain.

Councillors want the hotel being used by the Home Office to house vulnerable children to be closed, for the children to be taken into care and for an independent inquiry into the role of the council “in this child safeguarding catastrophe”.

The party said: “The Labour group has today written to the Brighton and Hove City Council chief executive requesting an emergency meeting of the full council be held within a week.”

The purpose, it said, was “to discuss legal avenues available to the council to make urgent interventions to get vulnerable children out of hotels and into care”.

Labour wants the council to agree “proposals to seek urgent legal advice in order to close the hotel in Hove to unaccompanied asylum-seeking children and ensure these children are put into care placements under the National Transfer Scheme”.

The party said: “Under Labour’s plans, there would also be an independent inquiry held to investigate the role of Brighton and Hove City Council in the safeguarding catastrophe of vulnerable children being kidnapped and trafficked.”

Labour group co-leaders Councillor John Allcock and Councillor Carmen Appich said: “We’ve written to the council chief executive requesting an urgent extraordinary council meeting to discuss Labour’s plans to immediately safeguard these very vulnerable children.

“We want children out of this hotel and into care placements immediately. We want the missing children found and we want a review into how any of this scandalous crisis was allowed to happen despite our repeated warnings.

“This meeting must take place as soon as possible so that swift action can be taken to safeguard unaccompanied asylum-seeking children from any further exploitation, kidnap and trafficking.”

Labour councillor Bella Sankey said: “Our call for an immediate emergency full council meeting is borne of frustration at the refusal of the Green administration to take effective action to safeguard children in Brighton and Hove.

“We want external legal advice on how to get the hotel in Hove closed down and an independent inquiry into the role of the administration in this child safeguarding catastrophe.

“There is no excuse for delay. Nothing is more important than the safety of unaccompanied children in Brighton and Hove, so we expect this meeting to go ahead in a matter of days.”