90+ artists added to The Great Escape new music festival in Brighton

2 February 2023 – The Great Escape today adds a mammoth number of further artists to play at this year’s Brighton festival featuring some of the most exciting names in new music, including The Big Moon, Sad Night Dynamite, Willie J Healey, Stone, and many more. The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off the 2023 festival season, playing host to more than 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, from 10 -13 May 2023 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £85 and are on sale HERE.

The festival is set to welcome some of the most promising artists from across the world, including Mercury Prize nominees The Big Moon, riding on the huge success of their latest release, third album ‘Here Is Everything’, experimental electronic pop duo Sad Night Dynamite, Oxford-via-Bristol’s very own pop polymath Willie J Healey and budding pop superstar and TikTok sensation Caity Baser. Today’s line-up update also features several upcoming Italian artists set to perform at the festival following the recently announced news that Italy will be The Great Escape’s Lead Country Partner for 2023. Coordinated by the music export office Italia Music Export, Milanosport, Eugenia Post Meridiem, and BLUEM will join the previously announced Sans Soucis to represent the country’s burgeoning new music scene.

ALT / INDIE

The Big Moon | Sad Night Dynamite | Willie J Healey | Aziya | Braden Lam | Dives | Jim E. Brown | Marysia Osu | Ney Liqa | Oscar Browne | Seb Lowe | Strawberry Guy | Yot Club | Antony Szmierek | ARXX | Billie Marten | David Kitt | DEADLETTER | Ellur | English Teacher | FEET | Girl and Girl | Komparrison | Lime Garden | Pillow Fite | Rosellas | Sam Akpro | Sorcha Richardson | Spangled | SuperJazzClub | Thala | The Chase | The Facades | The Florentinas | The Lilacs | Vacations | Bibi Club

The festival is renowned for its support of the alternative and indie music scene, and this year is no different. Featuring indie-pop fourpiece The Big Moon, the buoyant Willie J Healey and genre-blending sensations Sad Night Dynamite, there is a formidable offering for TGE fans. Joining them are Brighton guitar heroes Lime Garden, Leeds indie trailblazers English Teacher, country-flecked popstars ARXX, ethereal wallflower Billie Marten, and Dublin musician David Kitt.

There is also a large international presence, with Sweden’s Ney Liqa offering an experimental multi-sensory performance, Viennese indie darlings Dives, and Mississippi native Ryan Kasier’s bedroom pop project Yot Club. Further additions are Antony Szmierek, Braden Lam, DEADLETTER, FEET, Girl and Girl, Pillow Fite, Ellur, Rosellas, Sam Akpro, Sorcha Richardson, Spangled, Komparrison, Strawberry Guy’s, SuperJazzClub, Thala, The Chase, The Facades, The Florentinas, Jim E. Brown’s, The Lilacs, Marysia Osu, Aziya, Seb Lowe and Vacations.

FOLK / AMERICANA / COUNTRY

Ellen Froese | Sylvie | Daudi Matsiko | Rianne Downey | Ruth Lyon

Folk, country, and Americana fans can expect to enjoy performances from some of the genre’s most exciting new talents from across the world, including strong Saskwatchanien representation with singer-songwriter Ellen Froese and folk group Sylvie, plus reverent folk from Ugandan singer and guitarist Daudi Matsiko, Newcastle folk/chamber-pop artist Ruth Lyon and rising Scots star Rianne Downey.

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP

Ceeow | Saiming | Deki Alem

The Great Escape is also looking forward to hosting sets from some of grime, rap and hip-hop’s hottest new artists, with the jazz-infused hip-hop stylings of Ceeow, alternative rap from South London’s Saiming, and Swedish twin-duo Deki Alem.

JAZZ / R&B / SOUL

Astrønne | Katie Tupper | Jericho Noguera | Marianna Winter | Mestizo Collective | rum.gold | SEB | Seigfried Komidashi | Storry

For festival goers after soulful sounds, R&B grooves or jazz rhythms, The Great Escape 2022 line-up showcases Canada’s new wave of soul folk with Katie Tupper, the ethereal sounds of French artist Astrønne, Alternative RnB & Lofi Rocker Jericho Noguera, Faroese underground lofi explorer Marianna Winter, hot and spicy Rhythm and Blues from Mestizo Collective, Brooklyn-hailed singer-songwriter rum.gold, Rising LA-based artist and producer SEB, Nigerian afro-futurist Seigfried Komidashi, and Canadian singer-songwriter Storry.

POP / DANCE

Amy Root | Ber | Blue | Eliza Hull | Eugenia Post Meridiem | Farce | JACOTÉNE | Lana Lubany | Ūla | Alice Low | Caity Baser | Calum Bowie | Cathy Jain | CIEL | Germein | Hannah Grae | James Ellis Ford | Katie Gregson-MacLeod | Lila Drew | Nowsm | PPJ | Sammy Copley | Victor Ray | Yunè Pinku | Songø

For lovers of pop and dance music, the festival will host a much-anticipated line-up of the latest upcoming artists from across the scene, including, Dutch-born enigmatic dance duo Amy Root, breakthrough Minnesota singer-songwriter Ber, bilingual Belgian composer and songwriter Bluem, contemporary Australian musician Eliza Hull and genre-defying Austrian producer and song-writer Farce. Also added are Triple J Unearthed High 22 winner JACOTÉNE, Palestinian-American pop and TikTok star Lana Lubany, funk bedroom pop singer Ūla and Cardiff-based experimental multi-instrumentalist Alice Low. The line-up also features viral TikTok sensations Caity Baser, Victor Ray, Katie Gregson-MacLeod, and Hannah Grae. They will be joined by Calum Bowie, Catahy Jain, CIEL, Germein, James Ellis Ford, Lila Drew, Nowsm, PPJ, Sammy Copley, Eugenia Post Meridiem and South London dance music newcomer Yunè Pinku.

PUNK / ROCK / METAL

Aggrasoppar | Anna Erhard | Cam Kahin | cumgirl8 | Ghost Woman | POZI | Enumclaw | Humour | King Stingray | Milanosport | Skinner | Slant | Stone | Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

For those more inclined towards heavier sounds, The Great Escape has also announced a wealth of punk, rock and metal acts. Swiss punk agitator Anna Erhard blends folk into her bruising guitar riffs, and the young Canadian rockstar Cam Kahin combines pop punk with introspective passages. Elsewhere gender-fluid Brooklyn punks cumgirl8 are making unapologetic noise, as are lo-fi psych purveyors Ghost Woman, abrasive south Londoner’s POZI, 80s punk-channelling girl band Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Tacoma natives Enumclaw. Holding the flag for punk are riotous Glaswegians Humour, Yirrkala band King Stingray playing their selfless Yolngu surf rock, the Liverpudlian loudmouths Stone and DIY sofa-rocker Skinner. Breezy rockers Milanosport will have you swaying, Brighton-based boppers Slant will keep you moving and Icelandic experimentalists Aggrasoppar will keep you on your toes.

FULL ARTIST LIST

