Man wanted for assault turns himself in after 17 months

A man with links to Brighton, Southwick and Lancing has turned himself in after 17 months on the run.

Sussex Police said this morning (Saturday 4 February): “A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault after 17 months on the run.

“Marc Stinton, 38, of no fixed address, was circulated as ‘wanted’ by Sussex Police following the incident at Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday 26 September 2021.

“He handed himself in on Wednesday 1 February and was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He pleaded not guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 February and was released with strict bail conditions including an electronic tag to appear before crown court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Friday 3 March.”