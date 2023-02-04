BREAKING NEWS

Man wanted for assault turns himself in after 17 months

Posted On 04 Feb 2023 at 12:57 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A man with links to Brighton, Southwick and Lancing has turned himself in after 17 months on the run.

Marc Stinton

Sussex Police said this morning (Saturday 4 February): “A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault after 17 months on the run.

“Marc Stinton, 38, of no fixed address, was circulated as ‘wanted’ by Sussex Police following the incident at Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday 26 September 2021.

“He handed himself in on Wednesday 1 February and was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He pleaded not guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 February and was released with strict bail conditions including an electronic tag to appear before crown court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Friday 3 March.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com