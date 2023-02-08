All-star line-up to perform classic Iggy Pop album

It has been announced that Iggy Pop’s classic 1977 ‘Lust For Life’ album will be performed here in Sussex in an intimate venue by an all-star line-up of music artists.

The musicians are former Sex Pistols icon Glen Matlock; legendary Blondie drummer Clem Burke; vocalist and broadcaster Katie Puckrik; Iggy Pop and David Bowie guitarist Kevin Armstrong; guitarist Luis Correia, who’s toured internationally with Earl Slick; and classical pianist, composer, and touring member of Heaven 17, Florence Sabeva.

The ‘Lust For Life’ album will be performed in full, as well as revisiting songs from across the individual band members’ careers with legendary artists such as Blondie and David Bowie.

This will all be taking place on Friday 10th March 2023 at The Piper which is located at 1 Norman Road, St Leonards, East Sussex TN37 6NH.

The album’s tracklisting is:

‘Lust For Life’ 5:12

‘Sixteen’ 2:23

‘Some Weird Sin’ 3:40

‘The Passenger’ 4:40

‘Tonight’ 3:38

‘Success’ 4:23

‘Turn Blue’ 6:53

‘Neighborhood Threat’ 3:22

‘Fall In Love With Me’ 6:30

Purchase your tickets for this special concert HERE.

Note: This event was to originally feature esteemed former Iggy Pop and Tin Machine bass-player, Tony Fox Sales, but due to unforeseen circumstances he will not be appearing with the band. He has been replaced by Glen Matlock.