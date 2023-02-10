Mother urges council not to scrap youth scheme

A mother made an emotional appeal to councillors, urging them not to scrap what she described as her daughter’s last chance for a post-16 education.

Atlanta Cook was given a glimmer of hope from council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty when she asked how Brighton and Hove City Council could justify cutting the Youth Arts Award.

She described the award as the “last hope” for young people whose education was “wrecked” by covid-19.

The council has proposed scrapping the Youth Arts Award scheme to save £48,000 from next year’s budget as it tries to plug a budget gap of £14 million – down from an earlier estimate of £21 million.

The award scheme, which supports vulnerable young people back into education, was also under threat last year.

Ms Cook pleaded for the scheme when the council’s Policy and Resources Committee met at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Thursday 9 February).

She said: “Why is the Youth Arts Award thought eligible for a budget cut when it is the last hope for a 16-plus education for the city’s children who, like my daughter, have had their educations wrecked by covid-19 restrictions?

“My daughter couldn’t cope with losing real contact with friends and teachers through school life and having all her plans, hopes and dreams cancelled in 2020. It made her seriously ill.

“We have all survived the last few years but taking away the last hope of getting an A level from children like my daughter, in my opinion, is abhorrent.

“The Youth Arts Award is a glint of hope on the horizon of a very, very dark period for many children in this city. It is a small ask for those children to have access to 16 plus education.”

Councillor Mac Cafferty said that he had spoken with secondary schools and the Brighton and Hove Citizens about the effects of the covid pandemic on young people.

The Green council leader said: “I am acutely aware of the mental health crisis unfolding with young people because of the covid pandemic.

“The framing of your question today sets upon us the horrible reality of the situation we find ourselves in.

“Making very tough financial decisions, especially when it comes to services for children and young people, is never easy, never wanted and never something that anyone in this room would ever want to do.

“I am really aware that difficult decisions impact on children and their families across the city. The council’s finances are under extreme pressure as we try to maintain vital services for all of our 300,000 residents.”

Councillor Mac Cafferty cited the financial crisis, inflation and rising demand for statutory services.

He said that, combined with 13 years of a real-terms reduction in government funding of £110 million, it meant that the council had to reduce some of its services.

Yesterday, the Policy and Resources Committee discussed aspects of the draft budget which is due to be decided at the annual “budget council” meeting on Thursday 23 February.

He said: “I want to assure you that our team is working hard to keep funding this service.

“There are firm limits to the financial situation we are in but I am optimistic there are options we will be able to present to budget council.”

If the Youth Arts Award goes, Councillor Mac Cafferty said that the council would work to help those families and young people affected.

The budget council meeting is due to start at 4.30pm on Thursday 23 February. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.