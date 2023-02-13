‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ if Nik Kershaw played live in Brighton…..well he will be…..

For the first time in 11 years, the small but perfectly formed Nik Kershaw and his fabulous band embark on a small but perfectly formed tour of the UK. The ‘No Glitz, Just Hitz’ tour begins on Wednesday 27th September, and will be stopping in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Thursday 5th October.

Tickets for all dates go on sale at 10am on Friday 17th February from www.nikkershaw.net. Concert tickets for the Brighton performance will also be available HERE.

The ’No Glitz, Just Hitz’ tour will see Nik perform ‘up close and in your face’, alongside his band. Fans will get to see Nik perform a variety of his much-loved hits, including ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’, ‘The Riddle’, ‘I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, ‘Dancing Girls’, ‘Wide Boy’, ‘Human Racing’, ‘Don Quixote’ and many others.

Don’t miss this rare chance to see the man once described by Elton John as “the best songwriter of his generation.”

Nik Kershaw UK tour dates:

Wed 27 September – Leeds Brudenell

Thu 28 September – Gateshead Sage 2

Fri 29 September – Glasgow Oran Mor

Sat 30 September – Birmingham O2 Institute 2

Sun 01 October – Chester Live Room

Mon 02 October – Manchester New Century

Tue 03 October – Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Wed 04 October – Frome Cheese and Grain

Thu 05 October – London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Fri 06 October – Brighton Concorde 2

Sat 07 October – Exeter Phoenix

www.nikkershaw.net