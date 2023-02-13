BREAKING NEWS

‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ if Nik Kershaw played live in Brighton…..well he will be…..

Nik Kershaw announces Brighton concert date

For the first time in 11 years, the small but perfectly formed Nik Kershaw and his fabulous band embark on a small but perfectly formed tour of the UK. The ‘No Glitz, Just Hitz’ tour begins on Wednesday 27th September, and will be stopping in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Thursday 5th October.

Nik Kershaw’s Wouldn’t It Be Good’ and ‘The Riddle’ singles

Tickets for all dates go on sale at 10am on Friday 17th February from www.nikkershaw.net. Concert tickets for the Brighton performance will also be available HERE.

The ’No Glitz, Just Hitz’ tour will see Nik perform ‘up close and in your face’, alongside his band. Fans will get to see Nik perform a variety of his much-loved hits, including ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’, ‘The Riddle’, ‘I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, ‘Dancing Girls’, ‘Wide Boy’, ‘Human Racing’, ‘Don Quixote’ and many others.

Nik Kershaw’s ‘I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ and ‘Wide Boy’ singles

Don’t miss this rare chance to see the man once described by Elton John as “the best songwriter of his generation.”

The Concorde 2 will host the Brighton Nik Kershaw concert (pic Mike Burnell)

Nik Kershaw UK tour dates:
Wed 27 September – Leeds Brudenell
Thu 28 September – Gateshead Sage 2
Fri 29 September – Glasgow Oran Mor
Sat 30 September – Birmingham O2 Institute 2
Sun 01 October – Chester Live Room
Mon 02 October – Manchester New Century
Tue 03 October – Bury St Edmunds The Apex
Wed 04 October – Frome Cheese and Grain
Thu 05 October – London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Fri 06 October – Brighton Concorde 2 
Sat 07 October – Exeter Phoenix

www.nikkershaw.net

Tour flyer

 

