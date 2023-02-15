Brighton post office closed after trading standards raid

A post office in Brighton was closed after trading standards and police officers entered the premises yesterday (Tuesday 14 February).

A Brighton man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to support trading standards at a shop in St James’s Street in Brighton at around 1.15pm on Tuesday.

“A 45-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and remains in custody at this time.”

The council said: “During an inspection carried out at Family Shopper, 20 St James’s Street, our trading standards team found a large number of items that they suspected of being stolen.

“The team called the police and handed the scene over to them.

“Our team did not order the closure of the premises.

“With a police investigation ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

The Post Office said: “St James’s Street Post Office is open as normal.

“The postmaster and his staff who work in the post office are not part of a police investigation.”