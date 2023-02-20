Brighton man charged with thefts and violence

A Brighton man has been charged with a series of thefts, an assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and threatening a taxi driver with a knife.

Jason Turner, 39, of The Crestway, in Hollingdean, is accused of burgling the Amsterdam Hotel, on the seafront, and the nearby Sea Life Centre on the same date last month.

Turner is also charged with burglary at the Isaac At restaurant, in Gloucester Street, Brighton, on Wednesday 8 February.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 10 February when he was remanded in custody and is due to appear in the crown court next month.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 20 February): “Police in Brighton have charged a man with a number of theft and violent crimes in relation to several incidents in early 2023.

“Jason Turner, 39, of The Crestway, in Brighton, was arrested in Madeira Place on Thursday 9 February following a report of him running from a taxi and threatening the driver with a knife.

“Following his arrest for making off without payment and possession of an offensive weapon, Turner was further arrested and charged with five counts of burglary, robbery, theft from a shop and causing actual bodily harm.

“The charges relate to thefts from a store, in Boundary Road, Hove, on Monday 16 January, a pub, in York Place, Brighton, on Tuesday 24 January, a second pub, in Marine Parade, Brighton, on Thursday 26 January, the Sea Life Centre, in Marine Parade, on Thursday 26 January, and a restaurant, in Gloucester Street, Brighton, on Wednesday 8 February.

“Turner has been remanded in custody, pending a trial on Friday 10 March at a court to be confirmed.”