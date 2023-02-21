Martlets sets mannequin challenge – could you dress their dummies?

Martlets Hospice has set a “mannequin challenge” as it looks for volunteers with a creative eye to dress its charity shop dummies.

The charity said that the challenge would be “a chance to create a new look for Martlets’ dummies inspired by a fun theme and using donated stock from the shop floor”.

Martlets said: “At each event, the team will be inviting visitors to take part in a mannequin challenge.

“Attendees will also be able find out more about volunteering in their local shop – and the difference just four hours a week could make to Martlets providing life-changing hospice care locally.”

Hospices like the Martlets are not part of the NHS and are not government-funded, relying instead on donations from the public.

Martlets has made a name for itself not just for its end-of-life care – much of which is in people’s own homes – but also for the way that its fundraising captures the imagination.

The hospice charity also has nine shops in Brighton and Hove and in “the Deans and the Havens” including a furniture store in Old Shoreham Road, Hove. To find one, click here.

Martlets staff will be touring four of the charity shops next month when they plan to meet local supporters and discuss volunteering opportunities.

The dates of the mannequin challenge events are

Thursday 2 March – Martlets Peacehaven, 172 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, BN10 8SZ

Saturday 11 March – Martlets London Road, 89-90 London Road, Brighton, BN1 4JF

Thursday 16 March – Martlets Western Road, 71 Western Road, Brighton, BN1 2HA

Saturday 18 March – Martlets Blatchington Road, 87 Blatchington Road, Hove, BN3 3YG

…

The charity said: “All events will take place between 10am and 3pm. The events also highlight feedback from existing volunteers about how they feel volunteering for Martlets.”

Martlets head of trading Robert Parker said: “Our volunteers tell us they feel more connected to their local community and say how much they enjoy being part of the team.

“If you’ve got an eye for design and some time to spare for your local community, we need you!

“We couldn’t do what we do without our team of excellent volunteers – and we always need more.

“So do drop into your local shop, have some fun with the challenge and find out if volunteering at Martlets might be for you.”

As it says in the theme song to the 1987 film Mannequin: “We can build this dream together … Nothing’s gonna stop us now.”

To find out more about the Martlets, click here.