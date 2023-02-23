Former leader steps down as councillor

A former leader of the council is stepping down after 30 years’ service as a councillor because of ill health.

Conservative councillor Mary Mears, 75, is due to stand down tomorrow (Friday 24 February).

Councillor Mears was first elected in 1992 – to the old Brighton Borough Council – and took a particular interest in housing.

She served as leader of Brighton and Hove City Council from 2008 to 2011 and as the deputy mayor of Brighton and Hove from 2020 to 2022.

Councillor Mears had been due to become the mayor of Brighton and Hove last May but was too ill to take up the post.

The current Conservative group leader, Councillor Steve Bell, said: “Mary is a true Brightonian and loved the east of the city, with her deep links to Whitehawk, Rottingdean and Woodingdean where residents know her well.

“It was cruel on Mary that she suffered a stroke last year just before she was set to take on the mayoralty of the city which she was so looking forward to and had been approaching with such energy.

“We would like to thank the council for giving Mary an opportunity to recover and continue as a councillor which, sadly, has not been possible.

“We would also like to thank the many people and councillors who have sent their best wishes and visited Mary personally as she continues rehabilitation.”

The current leader of the council, Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, said: “As current leader, I want to pass on my best wishes and thanks to Mary for her many years of service to the people of Brighton and Hove, including serving as leader from 2008 to 2011.

“We crossed swords many times but fundamentally no one can take away from her that she was repeatedly re-elected.

“Out of the tussle of public political debate, Mary won the esteem of councillors from all political groups and none and continuously worked on behalf of residents and council housing tenants all over the city.”

With city-wide local elections due to take place in May, there will be no by-election in the ward.