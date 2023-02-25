Electric Six announce Brighton concert

With their mix of funk, rock and disco, Detroit’s finest American six-piece Electric Six, who formed in 1996, have plenty more to give and boy do they keep on giving! Their breakthrough 2002 release of the single, ‘Danger! High Voltage’, was astounding and was swiftly followed by ‘Gay Bar’ and ‘Dance Commander’ singles.

Electric Six have been on the case for twenty-seven years now and are extremely productive as they have released no less than 20 full-length albums, two rarities albums, and four live albums.

The current lineup of the band consists of Dick Valentine on lead vocals (1996–present), Johnny Na$hinal (yes it does have a dollar sign) on lead guitar, backing vocals (2003–present), Christopher Tait aka Tait Nucleus? (yes it has a question mark) on keyboards, backing vocals (2003–present), Da Vé on rhythm guitar, backing vocals (2012–present), Rob Lower on bass (2015–present) and Hyperkube Bonanza on drums, backing vocals (2016–present).

They have announced that they will be returning to the ever popular Concorde 2 on Madeira Drive in Brighton on Sunday 10th December 2023. With their comic touch on live performances and the enthusiasm put into their shows this is one not to miss! Tickets can be bought HERE and HERE.

Learn more about Electric Six at www.metropolis-records.com/artist/electric-six and at www.electricsix.com.